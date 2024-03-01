Royal AM fighting for their lives against Richards Bay

Fresh off a scarring Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of AmaZulu, Royal AM will get back to their bid to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle. Thwihli Thwahla face a familiar foe in KwaZulu-Natal rivals Richards Bay tomorrow night (8pm kick-off) at the King Zwelithini Stadium in a DStv Premiership six-pointer at the bottom end of the log standings.

Coach John Maduka and his boys had targeted a run in the Ke Yona competition as a potential saviour to what has been a difficult 2023/2024 campaign for the club. However, the Malawi-born mentor has the difficult task of re-energising his boys for the final stanza of the season in the league as they continue to look over their shoulders. Royal AM occupy 14th spot in the standings and are six points ahead of 15th-placed Richards Bay, having played a game less than their next opponents.

The Natal Rich Boyz grabbed an impressive win, their first of the year, against Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup last week, and will arrive with a great degree of confidence. Maduka presented an upbeat tone ahead of his side’s next outing, and highlighted the importance of his team getting over recent disappointment to be able to make a final push in the second round. “The preparations have been going well. Yes, we have a few knocks here and there, but we have to manage that. It’s a totally different game ... it’s a league game,” he said.

“We’re out of the Nedbank Cup now, so we need to focus on the league and try to improve our position on the log. “For us to do that, we need to take it one game at a time, and play each game as if it’s a final. “We do expect a tough game against Richards Bay because they’re also fighting for their lives to try and come out of the situation that they’re in …

“That alone makes the game difficult. And don’t forget, it’s a derby.” The two teams produced one of the matches of the season in the first round as Royal AM edged Richards Bay in a five-goal thriller at the Harry Gwala Stadium. Maduka expects tomorrow’s KZN derby to be as fiery, with the points even more vital for both teams.