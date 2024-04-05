Steve Komphela wants to ‘play the Golden Arrows way’ against Orlando Pirates

A GOLDEN Arrows outfit bound for their most difficult test yet this year are expected to keep carrying the torch for KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the weekend’s fixtures. Abafana Bes’thende continued their resurrection under head coach Steve Komphela as they fought back from two goals down to earn a point against SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Having been tipped to plummet from the top eight following their 11-game losing streak, Arrows have found a new lease of life under the streetwise Komphela, and look every bit the side that surged to second place in the early stages of the season. Since taking over, Komphela has collected seven out of an available nine points in the league, with two wins and a draw. The Durban club kept their top-eight aspirations alive and now sit in ninth place, but just on goal difference, having moved level on points with Kaizer Chiefs in eighth spot.

After beating Polokwane City, Richards Bay and drawing against Matsatsantsa, the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor will lead Arrows against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm kick-off). However, despite his influence, Komphela has elected to not attribute Arrows’ run of good fortune purely to his arrival at the club, but revealed that he is thrilled to be a part of Arrows’ plans. The 56-year-old also spoke of his excitement at pitting his Arrows outfit against one of the biggest and strongest teams in the league.

“Coaches must move to a point of saying this isn’t a job for me, but I’m part of this process because if you go to any environment thinking you’re holding onto a job, then you’re just holding onto a monthly salary to empower yourself,” Komphela said. “But when you’re part of a project, this is where you say you are here to impact and involve people in the institution. “Golden Arrows going to Orlando Pirates is the club going there (not Komphela). We’re going to check out DNA, our template and our process against the best available in the country and play the Golden Arrows way.”

Thwihli Thwahla have now lost three of their last five matches, and have conceded six goals in the past two in the DStv Premiership. Royal AM might be buoyed by the prospect of facing Polokwane City at home on Sunday (3pm), but they will be wary of the danger posed by Rise and Shine. AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin has seen doubts creep into his set-up in recent weeks, with their recent form taking them to 12th place in the standings.