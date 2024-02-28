Struggling Arrows target first win since October

Smiso Msomi A feeble-looking Golden Arrows are in search of a first win since October as they welcome Sekhukhune United to the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale in a league match at 7.30pm tonight.

The Durban-based outfit is on their worst run in DStv Premiership history. The only win Arrows have registered since October is a walkover they were handed following Moroka Swallows’ failure to honour the fixture against them in December. Mabhuti Khenyeza of Golden Arrows. | BackpagePix Head coach Mabhuti Khenyeza is seemingly coming under pressure as Arrows try to overcome a loss of confidence as well as a goal drought. Since their win against Kaizer Chiefs, Arrows have gone on to lose nine of their last 10 matches in the league and cup competitions, conceding 19 goals in the process, a worrying fall from grace for a team that once occupied second spot on the log.

John Mwengani is yet to keep a clean sheet for Golden Arrows since signing. | BackpagePix Supporters of Arrows might have had a good level of optimism ahead of the resumption of the DStv Premiership, after a couple of fresh faces joined Abafana Bes’thende last month. Zambian-born John “Big John” Mwengani slotted into the backline immediately but has been unable to help his side keep a clean sheet so far. The club also looked to address their bluntness up front by signing Kagiso Making from Motorola Swallows as well as Zambian-born striker Libamba Moyela. Arrows’ poor return of five goals from their last 10 games is one that Khenyeza will look to remedy against a normally stubborn Sekhukhune side.

Both Sekhukhune and Arrows are part of a fiercely contested battle for top-flight survival with just two points separating ninth-placed Arrows from Babina Noko in 11th. Sekhukhune, under the guidance of Lehlohonolo Seema, are yet to suffer defeat this year and booked their place in the round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup over the weekend. The Limpopo-based club were eliminated from their maiden CAF Confederations Cup tournament, a disappointment they’ll want to shake off against a struggling Arrows side.

Sibusiso Vilakazi is expected to lead the line for Sekhukhune United tonight. | BackpagePix Matches between these two teams have not delivered much in terms of goals with two of their last five meetings ending goalless and just three goals scored in that period. Neither side has been able to claim dominance of the fixture as both teams have a win to their name with the other three matches ending in low-scoring draws. The likes of veteran attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi and midfield general Kamohelo Mokotjo will be expected to provide the creative spark for Sekhukhune United.