Tuskers desperate to douse Dragons’ fire as Dolphins try to break down Rocks

By OBAKENG MELETSE The bottom four teams in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge will go head-to-head tonight (both matches starting at 6pm) as competition for play-off places heats up...

North West Dragons v KZN Tuskers This bottom-of-the-table clash is headlined by missed opportunities and off-the-field challenges. The KZN Tuskers have made the trip to the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom in what will be their home away from home clash with the North West Dragons.

The Tuskers’ challenges with their outfield has forced Cricket South Africa’s hand in moving all their home fixtures to the opposition’s venues. The Dragons are wounded and have lost all their matches, and even though they have come close in some of them, there will be concern going into this fixture as they are in desperate need of a victory to keep their chances of moving to the next round alive. They will welcome the fixture being played in their normal surroundings, and that might give them an added advantage as they look to break the duck.

Earlier in the week, CSA announced that they will be moving all the Tuskers matches away from their home as it was discovered that the standard of their field was not good enough following the state of the province event held by the KZN legislature. It was discovered that there were some pins around the field from the event, making the field dangerous for the players. The Tuskers have lost their two opening fixtures, and chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan doesn’t believe the off-the-field issues have anything to do with the team’s performance.

Sathiaseelan had this to say to Independent Newspapers: “I don’t think the off-the-field issues have been affecting the players because this is not our first major competition. “We have played the one-day campaign and the four-day campaign, so obviously adjustment from Division Two to One has been a little difficult, but the players are doing the best they can.” Sathiaseelan went on to explain that the issue of changing venues was out of their control, and the best they can do is to accept it and make the best of the situation.

“The players have accepted this, and they will give it their best shot. It’s not an ideal situation – I mean, you want to play at home, but under the circumstances, the players have accepted it and moved on. “The guys are still making adjustments because you must remember we retained 10 of our players from Division Two into Division One.” Boland Rocks v KZN Dolphins

In another bottom-of-the-log clash the Dolphins will visit the Rocks in Paarl looking for some much-needed momentum after their four-wicket win against the Lions at the Wanderers on Wednesday night. Top scorer Temba Bavuma’s 53 (off 40 balls) was not enough as Bryce Parsons’ knock of 62 (49 balls) saw the KwaZulu-Natal side home for their first win of the tournament. Meanwhile, Boland will rue not having had enough runs on the board (126-9) against the Titans last Sunday as they fell to the Pretoria side by four wickets, and remained winless after two matches.