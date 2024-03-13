WP rope in Linde, Parnell for Dragons

Beuran Hendricks believes Western Province will still have enough firepower to overcome North West Dragons in their CSA T20 Challenge clash at Newlands today, despite the loss of star fast bowler Nandre Burger. The Proteas southpaw has been sensational for WP in their first two matches, but will not be available for the rest of the CSA T20 Challenge after leaving to join the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL yesterday.

Hendricks, in particular, will miss his new-ball partner with the duo having wreaked havoc all season. Province, however, are in a fortunate position in that they have T20 globetrotter Wayne Parnell back in their ranks, while all-rounder George Linde is also set to return to the squad after a stint in the Pakistan Super League. “Nandre is a massive loss. He brings the fire to our attack.

“We saw it in Durban and Newlands, he is taking wickets up front. He is so quick, I honestly feel that he is putting fear into the opponents, so it is a massive loss. “But I don’t really think that takes away from the fact that we are a unit. So, it’s about us understanding that we are losing Nandre and how can we fill that void. “Wayne is also back and he is such an experienced campaigner. He brings great value, his experience and his skills as a left-arm bowler. It’s almost like-for-like replacement … maybe lacking the pace a bit … but that experience counts for so much.”

Hendricks, though, will equally have to take on greater responsibility both with the new ball and at the death. He has shown that he is comfortable with both tasks, although it was squeaky bum time against the Dolphins at Kingsmead when he was tasked with defending 18 runs in the final over. The veteran conceded a six off the second delivery, with the ball bursting through young Wesley Bejda’s hands on the boundary, and then another boundary off the penultimate ball of the innings leaving the Dolphins with just four to get off the last delivery. Wayne Parnell is back for Western Province. | Sportzpics Hendricks showed the value of experience by keeping Dolphins captain Keshav Maharaj to just a single as Province squeezed home by two runs.