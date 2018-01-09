Nazir Sadack, the oThongathi Community Policing Forum chairperson, on the bridge from which a rock was thrown that killed two siblings recently. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A technical task team dealing with rock-throwing incidents from bridges over national freeways in the province will meet at the Durban City Hall at 10am on Tuesday.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda established the team comprising members of the Department of Transport, officials from the KwaDukuza and eThekwini municipalities, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), SAPS and the metro police. The team first met in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

In the past few weeks, there has been a spike in rock-throwing incidents from bridges along the N2, north- and south-bound.

On December 27 Amina Haffejee,16, and her seven-year-old brother, Abdur Raheem, were killed when a rock was thrown from a bridge on the N2 north near Ballito.

Kwanele Ncalane, a spokesperson for Community Safety and Liaison, said a number of issues and a comprehensive report of the incidents were discussed on Monday.

“The report addressed the challenges, solutions and planned implementation. On Tuesday the team will provide feedback. An announcement will be made on the plan for monitoring and evaluating the situation,” he said.

Ncalane said one of the suggestions included that ward councillors spoke to the local communities in KwaDukuza and oThongati to help eradicate criminal elements.

Geoff Pullan, ward 58 councillor, conducted an inspection of the bridges after the meeting. Pullan said the bridge near Ballito was used by trucks transporting sugar cane and there were no informal or hou­sing settlements nearby.

“The land alongside the N2 is owned by Tongaat Hulett. They have their own guards on patrol. I have spoken to the security and made the management aware of the incidents,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the meeting was fruitful but could not comment further.

In an effort to stop the scourge of stones and bricks being thrown at vehicles from bridges, deputy mayor Fawzia Peer proposed that safety barriers and closed-circuit television cameras be installed over bridges in hot spots.

“We are investigating the possibility of installing safety barriers in the form of steel cages to prevent objects being thrown from overhead bridges. This cannot be done overnight as normal council processes will have to take place and this will also depend on funding,” said Peer.

The investigation will include identifying the bridges where the safety measures will be installed.

Ravi Ronny, Sanral eastern region design and construction manager, said they did not, in general, enclose bridges that crossed national roads. He added that there were thousands of bridges within the national road network and it would result in substantial capital outlay to undertake such an exercise.

“What is required is stronger law enforcement in these areas. We have always indicated that providing screens over bridges was not the solution. Rocks can still be thrown from the adjacent embankment located on both sides of the bridge on to the freeway below,” Ronny said.

DA MP Dean Macpherson, who headed a call for a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of those responsible for the siblings’ deaths, urged the MEC to acknowledge the public anger that existed over the issue.

“Rock-throwing on this stretch of road is not new, but authorities have been slow to act. The MEC (Kaunda) must table a plan which will seek nothing less than the enclosure of these bridges. Anything short of this will see more lives lost and more damage to vehicles. We need accountability and we need it now.”

Nazir Sadack, oThongathi Community Policing Forum chairperson, said the bridge where the rock-throwing incidents occurred was mainly used by trucks.

Sadack said it was very difficult to determine the motive behind the attacks because in some cases, no possessions were taken. He said it could also be a case of “pure malice”.

He ruled out hijacking because robbers would not want a damaged car.

He said if a car was struck, the driver should not stop, but go to a petrol station.

Daily News