Durban - Two men, one of them teenagers, were arrested for allegedly holding a domestic farm worker at gunpoint in Kingsley on Wednesday morning. The suspects aged 19 and 23 years will be charged with attempted robbery and will appear in the Utrecht Magistrate’s Court soon.

According to KZN police, the victim screamed for help and her employer came to her assistance.

"The suspects fled the scene on foot across a nearby river. Kingsley police were called out to the scene and neighbouring police stations as well as other local farmers were alerted to the incident.

"A manhunt was launched in the area for the suspects. The two suspects were later spotted in the Hattingspruit policing area and they were arrested," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"Balaclavas, crowbar, angle grinder as well as a barrel of a rifle were recovered from the suspects,"

One of the suspect was linked to other house robberies that were reported at Kingsley and Dundee areas where homes were targetted. The third suspect is still at large and the police officers are still looking for him.

Daily News



