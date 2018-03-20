Durban - Three years after it was renovated and an additional office block was added to the building, a municipal office in Chatsworth - intended to handle service delivery matters for residents in the area - still stands unoccupied.

The building is on the border of Main and Chatsdene streets and residents are fuming at the waste of taxpayer’s money and the inconvenience it has caused them.

This was an important contact centre for service delivery because it served the Durban South area, including the Chatsworth, Mariannhill and Welbedacht communities.

Ward 73 councillor Devraj Pillay said the matter had been before the court since 2016 because the contractor and the eThekwini Municipality were in dispute over some of the work completed.

Municipal spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa said the building belonged to the city’s revenue management department.

“Construction work is being conducted at the site. The city’s architecture department is managing the work and that department will occupy the building upon completion,” she said.

Mthethwa did not say when the building would be completed.

In the interim, a temporary office was set up in a building nearby.

Kay Govender, of Silverglen, said residents needed to take action to have the offices reopened.

“There was nothing wrong with the building before it was renovated. We are in the dark as to what is happening. It is ridiculous. I could not get help from the offices in Shallcross so the other option was Old Fort Road in Durban central.

“This takes time and money. The temporary office is of no help in Chatsworth. It is understaffed and they have limited resources. Each month I fork out nearly R5000 in rates, water and lights,” Govender said.

Alvin Singh, chairperson of the Westcliff sub-committee, said the lack of transparency by the city in granting the tender should be addressed.

“It is alleged that the building was not completed according to standards. The temporary office has long queues exacerbated by trainee staff. They redirect you to Shallcross where there are also queues and the place is unsafe. Residents cannot wait any longer for it to be opened,” Singh said.

Pastor Indren Moodley, of Antioch New Generation Ministry in Chatsworth, said the closure was a grave disservice and inconvenience to all residents.

“We have to render transport and support assistance to Lamontville, Durban and Shallcross for those who are ill or aged as none of these offices are easily accessible from Chatsworth central.

“Unfortunately, because of limited resources, we cannot help everyone,” he said.

Daily News