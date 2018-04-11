Landfill site workers found the body of a newborn baby and medical waste at the New England Road Landfill in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: groundWork

Durban - The body of a newborn baby was found at the New England Road Landfill in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Among this finding was medical waste in the form of used IV drips with needles and traces of blood.

This is according to groundWork, a South African environmental organisation, who made the findings.

Musa Chamane, groundWork’s Waste Campaigner, said the discovery follows a series of shocking events that have recently unfolded at the landfill site, including the death of a waste picker who was run over by a truck, the stabbings and shootings and the discovery of a newborn baby’s body.

Chamane feels that the landfill site has become a real dumping site, where everything comes in such as medical and hazardous waste.

He said Msunduzi Municipality is responsible for making sure the landfill site does not accept these kinds of waste because it is a general waste site. Moreover, general waste sites should only accept cardboard, paper, tin glass and wet waste, it should not be accepting waste coming from hospitals such as drips, syringes, sharps and needles.

“We expect the Msunduzi municipality to really take the issue of waste seriously in this city. The Department of Environmental Affairs should also intervene because these are becoming common cases at the New England Landfill Site,” he said.

“Waste pickers discovered that some of the black plastic bags were carrying medical waste, which may have come from hospitals or private clinics/doctors. This puts the health of waste pickers at risk, while they are doing the good work of recycling. Needle pricks can potentially infect waste pickers with Hepatitis B, C and in the rare occasion, HIV. These and a variety of other environmental factors, is why medical waste is not allowed in the general landfill site,” he added.

Nonhlanhla Mhlophe, a Waste Picker at the landfill site and a member of South African Waste Pickers Association (SAWPA), was there when the body of a newborn was discovered and the medical waste.

Mhlophe said she hopes to see a recycling center being built at the landfill site, since the site has a less than seven years lifespan.

“I hope that the site will be have a waste transfer center where sorting, and recycling of waste will be taking place in a clean and safe space for the waste pickers,” Mhlophe said.

Police confirmed that a case of concealment of birth was opened.

“We can confirm that a case of concealment of birth was opened at Alexandra police station for investigation after found were at a dumping site. No arrest has been made,” Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Last Thursday, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in some bushes in Pietermaritzburg.

Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson said, they responded to the scene of the incident and were handed a newborn baby girl by the police.

“Paramedics assessed the infant and found that she had sustained no injuries but was suffering from low body temperature. The infant was immediately warmed and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” said Meiring.

