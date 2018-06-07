Durban - Durban Metro Police have some advice for family, friends and supporters making their way into Durban from out on the Comrades route on Sunday, to meet up with their runners.

“Please use the following recommended route so as to avoid any potential delays in the city due to the way that the runners will be entering the city precinct,” said spokesman Snr. Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

He has advised supporters to take the N3 towards Durban and at the E B Cloete Interchange (otherwise known as Spaghetti Junction), take the N2 north towards Umhlanga/King Shaka Airport.

“Then take the Umgeni Road (Exit 170) Interchange flyover and proceed along Umgeni Road, passing Makro on your right hand side. After 4km turn left into Smiso Nkwanyana Road and then right into Masabalala Yengwa Avenue. From here various advertised parking options will be available for you to use,” he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the eThekwini Municipality said that Durban was ready to host the thousands of athletes who will participate in this year’s Comrades Marathon. This year’s down-run will see the race start in Pietermaritzburg and finish in Durban at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Durban Metro Police Service is ready to host the 93rd Comrades Marathon in the City. Routes will be monitored by CCTV cameras, Marshalls, Police and a helicopter. Security personnel will be also deployed along the route,” said Sewpersad.





“Motorists can expect a few traffic delays, congestion and road closures along the planned route,” he said. “We appeal to all motorists to display patience and plan their routes carefully, obey all police instructions and heed all road closures.”

Road closures will start from 05h00, as the runners enter the western areas of eThekwini.

Around the Moses Mabhida Stadium, road closures and barricading will start from Bram Fischer and Masabalala Yengwa, to create a secure ‘home straight’ for the runners, all the way to Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Parking areas include the at Sahara Cricket Stadium, Johnson Kings Park Rugby Stadium, Athletic Stadium, Kings Park Swimming pools, Durban Country Club and People’s Park with access via Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road.

Sewpersad cautioned motorists to ensure that their vehicles are not parked illegally or they would be towed and not to leave valuables visible in the vehicle.

Daily News