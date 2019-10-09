This follows the failure of pumps at the station below the Margate sewage plant, which resulted in raw sewage flowing into the eNkongweni River.
Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April said due to the extreme contamination in the river, which led to a large number of fish dying and the stench of sewage affecting residents, the river had to be opened to the sea. This resulted in a swimming ban at Margate beach.
Ugu District spokesperson France Zama said they were repairing the pumps.
“We’re attending to the issue and clean-up operations are being done,” he said.