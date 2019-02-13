File photo: ER24

Durban - A woman found floating in a river in the Ximba area outside of Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon has not been identified. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket was opened at Umsunduzi police station for investigation.

"On 12 February 2019 at 2pm, police recovered the body of an unknown woman at Mkhizwane area, Mngeni River."

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics were called to the scene at 4.09pm by the SAPS Search and Rescue.

"On arrival, paramedics found the body of a woman lying face down in the river. SAPS divers retrieved the body and brought the body to the banks.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found he had been dead for some time. Nothing further could be done for her and she was declared dead."

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Daily News