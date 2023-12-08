LOOK: International stars Teyana Taylor and Damson Idris spotted out and about in Cape Town

It’s summer time, ke Dezemba and the mood in Mzansi is rather festive. So it’s no surprise that international stars are vacating in the country. British actor Damson Idris has been sharing moments from his trip to Cape Town where he has been enjoying activities such as games drives and wine tasting.

The 32-year-old posted a beautiful reel showcasing all the wildlife he spotted on the drive. Ans as lovely as they were, the comments was filled with many shooting their shoot at the handsome actor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damson Idris (@damsonidris)

“Ooh wait… 😍 you made a stop before you come meet my parents, I see what you are doing Damson🔥😏,” said Käyttäjän _.kristianashilongo. One follower even commented that Idris would be forgetting all about his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey when coming across all the South African girls. Idris isn’t the only international A-List out in Cape Town; the multi-talented Teyana Taylor has also been spotted in the Mother City.

She was out and about at Drama nightclub where she even snapped pictures with rapper Nadia Nakai. Teyana Taylor was spotted in a Cape Town nightclub where she even snapped a picture with award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai. Picture: Screenshot Instagram/nadianakai

Nakai is currently working her tribute album to her late boyfriend, award-winning rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) who was killed this year. His killers are yet to be brought to justice. It’s unclear whether Idris and Taylor are on the same trip but the possibilities are endless.

Teyana Taylor was spotted in a Cape Town nightclub Drama. Picture: Screenshot Several international stars are expected in the country this weekend with festival Hey Neighbour kicking off. Singer Khalid is already here and Kendrick Lamar, who recently performed in Rwanda, is expected to land soon.