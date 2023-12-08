Nadia Nakai scraps EP to release AKA tribute album instead

Rapper Nadia Nakai recently announced that she was working on a special tribute EP for her late rapper boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. A few days later, she changed her mind and decided to drop an album instead.

Taking to her Instagram, the “40 Barz” hitmaker said that she had too much to say in her “letter” to AKA. “My Tribute EP that has now become a tribute ALBUM! because I have soooo much to say, is almost done.” She added that this album was her path to healing from his death and thanked everyone who supported her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) “I’m so grateful I have music to express myself, this album is honestly not for you, it’s for me, in my road to healing (whatever that looks like), my letter to him 🖤this is powerful, this is spiritual,” the rapper added on Instagram. “THANK YOU to everyone who just gets it! Supported it, and showed up! I wish I could drop this tomorrow.” Fans took to the comments to share that they couldn’t wait to hear what Nakai will be delivering.