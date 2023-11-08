Lori Harvey and Damson Idris split after a year of dating

Seems social media users hunches that model Lori Harvey and ‘Snowfall’ actor Damson Idris had broken-up were not just theory. Just after a year of dating, Harvey and Idris confirmed in a joint statement their split.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” read a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter. Last week, the two raised suspicions that they had split when it was noticed that they deleted photos of each other from their social media.

The former couple first sparked dating rumours last year December, and early in the new year, Idris went social media official with their relationship by sharing a picture of them on his Instagram Story. Harvey and Idris went public with their relationship at the model’s 26th birthday party, where Idris was one of the esteemed guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) News of the break-up has of course spread with many weighing on yet another relationship of Harvey’s ending after a year of dating. Harvey has a history of dating successful men, including Michael B. Jordan, Future, Diddy and Trey Songz.