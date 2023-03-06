Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders ‘involved in car crash’

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night. The 29-year-old comedian is said to have been driving his Mercedes through a quiet neighbourhood when he lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a fire hydrant and skidded across the lawn of a nearby house, causing some minor damage.

According to TMZ.com no one was hurt in the accident and police officers attended the scene but no citations were given. An investigation into what happened is said to be under way. Watch video: Lieutenant Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE that cops attended the scene of an accident in Beverly Hills which occurred at about 11pm on Saturday night and confirmed that a car had run into a fire hydrant.

Representatives for both stars have yet to comment on the reports. The accident occurred shortly after the pair had landed back in Los Angeles following a holiday in Hawaii, and Davidson didn’t let it ruin his weekend plans as he was still able to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, where he presented the lifetime achievement award to “Transformers” character Optimus Prime. Davidson has been rumoured to have been dating his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Sui Wonders for the last few weeks. The “Saturday Night Live” star is said to have been friends with the 26-year-old for some time, but they only recently started dating.