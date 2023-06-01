‘Selling Sunset’ star Jason Oppenheim splits from Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim has split from Marie-Lou Nurk. The 46-year-old reality star has taken to social media to announce that he’s split from Nurk after 10 months together.

Oppenheim, who is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, wrote on “Instagram Story”: “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome.” He said they will remain friends. Watch video:

The “Selling Sunset” star said: “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.” Nurk said she’s found it tough to maintain a long-distance relationship. The 25-year-old model, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris, said on Instagram: “The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here.

“Long distance relationships can be tough, but we’re both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance.” Prior to that, Oppenheim suggested that he was open to the idea of marrying Nurk. The reality star said he was more open to tying the knot than becoming a dad.