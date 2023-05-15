WATCH: Five of the best fan videos from the opening nights of Beyoncé’s world tour

Over the past week Beyoncé has played three shows of her “Renaissance World Tour” — two in Stockholm, Sweden, and one in Brussels, Belgium. In those three shows she’s already created some incredible moments that have been captured and shared through hundreds of fan videos online.

From Bey dancing her ass off on stage to some personal moments she shared with fans, there’s been plenty of content to give us a healthy dose of FOMO (fear of missing out). Ahead of the UK leg of her tour, we look back at some of the most memorable highlights from the first few shows as captured by fans. During her Mother’s Day performance in Brussels, Beyoncé performed her 2011 hit single, “Love On Top”, in front of a capacity crowd at the King Baudouin Stadium.

At one point, she stopped singing and the crowd duly took over as they continued singing the song word for word. 60,000 Belgian Hive singing “Love on Top” to Beyoncé in a sold out stadium on Mother’s Day 🥰❤️ #RENAISSANCEWorldTourhttps://t.co/Iw9YKSr0Pd pic.twitter.com/JmmvdBf55h — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 14, 2023 Bey has arguably the most die hard fan base in all of entertainment. Whenever she tours, thousands of people happily part with their hard earned money to fly across the world to witness her live performances. Here, Beyoncé seems to recognise one such die hard fan who indicates that she’s been to 35 concerts.

Beyoncé reacting to a fan telling her they've been to 35 concerts😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/aLibVCdUe3 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 15, 2023 Apart from all the fascinating fan videos of Bey on stage, there’ve also been tons of videos that show people in the crowd dancing the night away. This particular one stands out for the vigour and commitment to the cause on display as several fans dance joyously to “Crazy In Love”. you just can't come to a Beyoncé concert with me if you're not this hype😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iwHIBolzvL — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 15, 2023 Everyone knows Beyoncé is one of the most high energy performers alive. But sometimes even she just wants to sit down and vibe along to some Beyoncé.

And during her Brussels show, that’s exactly what she did during a performance of “Savage”. Beyoncé was having the time of her life on this tank i'm crying😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nFN6fZ9fyc — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 15, 2023 Over the years, Beyoncé has earned a reputation for being kind hearted towards her fans. She constantly tells them how much they mean to her and how she loves them. This unique affability was on full display when she pointed at a fan while performing and told them that they’re beautiful.