‘7de Laan’ actor David Rees recovery update: ‘Still in CCU, not doing as well as we hoped’

Actor David Rees is still in the critical care unit after suffering a heart attack. Rees is well-known for his role as Chris Welman on ‘7de Laan’ which is coming to an end after its 24th season in December.

Rees’s family has been sharing updates with his fans and supporters on his official Facebook page, managed by his publicity manager, Corlia Strauss. Earlier in the week, Strauss had shared that the ‘7de Laan’ actor was being treated for a slight lung infection. “It's flu season and the fear of infection is serious, so no visitors are allowed yet. Thank you for the continued support,” read the post.

Now, in a turn of events, Rees’s camp has shared another update that while the actor is in the critical care unit, things are not as the family hoped. “David is still in CCU, not doing as well as we hoped.The family is very concerned about his situation and appreciate all your kind messages, prayers and support”.

In a previous update, the family explained that the “unexpected turn” in Rees’s health has brought “pressing challenges his way, both medically and financially”. Due to the actor not having medical aid, he is faced with the big challenge of paying for his medical fees and a back-a-buddy page has been started to assist the actor.