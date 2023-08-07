Local actor David Rees has been confirmed to have been hospitalised following a heart attack and is currently in the intensive care unit. Taking to Facebook, Rees' camp gave his supporters an update on the ‘7de Laan’ actor's condition.

“David remains in ICU, but we're encouraged to share that doctors report steady progress! His spirits are truly uplifted by the continuous wave of loving messages from fans, friends, and family,” read the post. The update explained that the “unexpected turn” in Rees’ health has brought “pressing challenges his way, both medically and financially”. Due to the actor not having medical aid, he is faced with the big challenge of paying for his medical fees and a back-a-buddy page has been started to assist the actor.

Update on David Rees health shared on Facebook “We believe in the strength of community, unity, and collective support. Let's rally behind David and showcase our love and support. With unity, we can truly bring about miracles and touch lives.”

‘7de Laan’ which is coming to an end after its 24th season in December, shared a message of support to the actor, who portrays the popular role of Chris Welman on the soapie. “We wish our colleague and friend David Rees a speedy recovery,” read the post.

The back-a-buddy page has a target of half a million and is currently sitting on R59,801.69. “We humbly ask you to extend a helping hand. No contribution is too small or too large; every act of generosity counts.