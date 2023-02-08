AKA calls himself the ‘greatest SA hip hop producer’, does he have a point?

AKA is one of South African music’s most prolific producers. But is he the GOAT? Rapper and record producer AKA shared a thread of tweets in which he proposed that he has a case for being the greatest SA hip hop producer of all time.

Story continues below Advertisement

While AKA is a household name in South Africa for his talent as a rapper, not many know that he’s also a prolific producer in his own right. “Statistically speaking … since I’ve produced 90% of all my music … surely I am the greatest SA Hip Hop producer of all time. Statistically,” he tweeted. Statistically speaking … since I’ve produced 90% of all my music … surely I am the greatest SA Hip Hop producer of all time. Statistically. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 5, 2023 “Surely as a producer I have put up more number 1’s than any producer in the history of SA Hip Hop.”

Surely as a producer I have put up more number 1’s than any producer in the history of SA Hip Hop. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 5, 2023 Seemingly in awe of this realisation, he added: “Oh s*** … I’m actually gonna pull up my entire discography and production credits and take a serious look at it.” Oh shit … I’m actually gonna pull up my entire discography and production credits and take a serious look at it. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 5, 2023 He just might have a point. Early on in his career, AKA found his footing in the industry as part of a production trio called IV League alongside Buks and Kamza. Together they produced hits such as Khuli Chana’s “Tswakstikem”, “Tla K’o Bone” by Reason, “Monate So” by Shugasmakx, and Pro’s “Bhampa”.

Story continues below Advertisement

When the trio split about a decade ago, the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker continued to produce his own music. Over the years he’s produced or co-produced chart-toppers like “Jealousy”, “Kontrol”, “10 Fingers”, “Don’t Forget To Pray”, “Jika” and “The World is Yours”. When we think of the greatest SA hip hop producers of all time, we often think of the likes of Ruff, Tweezy, Ganja Beatz and Gemini Major.

Story continues below Advertisement

But in theory, AKA’s hit rate is arguably comparable to all of them. As he himself noted, the only blemish on his résumé is that he hasn’t produced for many other artists. “I mean yeah I haven’t produced for as many OTHER artists as I should have … I guess that can be the only criticism. I always just wanted to keep all the hottest s*** for myself.”