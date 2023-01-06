AKA reveals release date for upcoming album, ‘Mass Country’

AKA’s been teasing his upcoming album, “Mass Country”, for several months now. During a recent interview with media personality and entrepreneur Siya “Slikour” Metane, AKA spoke on his role in leading local hip hop before revealing the album’s release date.

The 33-year-old opened the interview by answering Slikour’s question about his dip in musical success over the past few years. “The last two years have been weird for me personally, but also for everybody in general because of Covid. When Covid came around everybody had to adapt. “You can’t go out and perform the music anymore so I think that had a profound effect on what type of music was made … hip hop was on the back burner in terms of a lot of people’s attention.

“I don’t think it died or anything like that, I think things ebb and flow,” he said. The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker then added that his upcoming album would see him return to the classic sound that made him so popular. He also gave props to younger artists for holding the fort while he was absent, before adding that he was back to lead the game: “Hip hop is a community and a community needs leadership. And we are the leaders so we’re here to lead.”

The album’s lead single, “Lemons (Lemonade)”, is still charting and running up the numbers on various streaming platforms. “I never take it for granted when you put out music and people receive it well, especially when I’ve been doing this as long as I’ve been doing it now. I think now more than ever, having gone through the ups and downs, I’m more appreciative of the success and I’m a bit more ready for the success,” he said. He also added that this time around he wouldn’t rub his success in people’s faces as much as he did before because he intends to lead by example.

