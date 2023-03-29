AKA’s parents urge Megacy to ‘mourn responsibly’ and be patient with police

As investigations progress in the murder of rapper AKA, his parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, have asked his fans to be patient. In an official statement posted on Lynn’s Instagram page, the couple acknowledged the outpouring of love by AKA’s fans as well as the growing public discontent with the progress made in the police investigation thus far.

“We are at a loss for words to describe our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve received from the Megacy. We’ve seen people deeply hurt and angered by Kiernan’s murder and wanting justice. “As a family, we empathise with the grief experienced and we understand your pain. “We are aware of the growing public discontent related to the progress which has been made in the investigation.

“However, as a family, we are deeply concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations and assumptions may cause more harm than good,“ they said. As such, the “Fela In Versace” hitmaker’s parents requested that his fans “mourn responsibly” and preserve his legacy through his music. “At this time, we call on the Megacy to mourn responsibly and ask for patience so that the law enforcers have the space to do their job.

“We humbly request that you continue celebrating Kiernan’s life, preserve his memory and continue his legacy through his music. Your joyous celebration of his life gives us comfort,” they wrote. They also clarified that they have not asked for donations and people need to be aware of fake requests. “Lastly, we would like to bring to your attention that there are false requests for donations and investments from people posing as members of the Forbes family.

“We have not opened any donation accounts or requested any investments. Please continue to be safe and aware,” they cautioned. The Megacy rushed to comments to thanks Lynn for the update. “Thank you for the update. We are praying for justice,” commented Israel Phiri.