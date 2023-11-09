Ashleigh Ogle publicly distances herself from her ex Elton Jantjies

In August TV personality Ashleigh Ogle and rugby player Elton Jantjies went Instagram official with their budding romance, but it seems the relationship has been short lived. Ogle at the time shared a series of images of her and Jantjies acting goofy, looking relaxed and happy, but the post has since been deleted.

The TV personality this week, posted on X a statement, distancing herself from Jantjies. She explained that she was publicly making the statement because of the “negative affiliation with my now ex partner” and how it’s affected her life. “I’ve decided to end my relationship and friends with Elton T Jantjies.

“I have endured things no woman deserves, I was deluded and chose to believe in him until numerous reliable sources brought information to my attention that could have implicated me. “I’m now choosing to distance myself from the situation,” she said.

Immediate Release 🌹 pic.twitter.com/WI2xZmWvPR — Ashleigh Ogle (@AshleighOgle) November 5, 2023 Ogle does not detail what led to the breakdown of the relationship but shared her well wishes for the sports player and her prayer that he respects her decision and leaves her alone. Ogle in a separate tweet made it clear that the statement was more for her protection than anything else, and judging from her other tweets, a lot led to the breakdown of the relationship.

The beauty influencer is also an OnlyFans model, who previously dated rapper Flvme and shares a baby with Lebo M’s former stepson Mthunzi ‘Shogun’ Ngani. Ashleigh Ogle shares cryptic messages explaining her statement regarding her break-up from rugby player Elton Jantjies.Picture: Screenshot/X