Basetsana Kumalo celebrates turning 50 with three-day soiree

Former Miss South Africa and prominent businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo, turns 50 on March 29 and for her milestone birthday she is going all out for the celebrations. Kumalo gave a glimpse of her birthday plans when IOL Entertainment spoke to her on the stairs of the Randburg Magistrate’s Court after the sentencing of author Jackie Phamotse.

“My birthday falls on on Good Friday and you know what, its going to be a good Friday. Three days of celebration and thanksgiving. “Saturday we are going to be having a gratitude gala dinner, so it’s going to be special. Sunday we having a thanksgiving picnic.” A known lover of themes, Kumalo kept that detail for the golden jubilee close to her chest but assured that it will be the envy of social media.

Kumalo penned a reflective post on her Instagram account, highlighting how she was born and how she came into the limelight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) “When I came into public life thirty years ago, I was embraced by the love of a nation, a rainbow nation in the new South Africa. A new democracy, a new dispensation, a new dawn, a new country. “Throughout all these years I have experienced a love of a nation in the most beautiful way.

“The zeitgeist of winning Miss South Africa in 1994 and being part of the first democratic elections was a poignant moment for me. I couldn’t have scripted it myself even if I had tried. “Over the years, I have been supremely blessed with an incredible family, my husband and my children. What joy they bring to my life. I am one highly favoured woman.” Fans and South African personalities, such as Anele Mdoda, Nandi Madida, Azania Mosaka, Ayanada Thabethe and more have wished her a happy birthday.