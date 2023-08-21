Black Coffee or Bushida Coffee: Who is Papa Penny actually angry at?

Legendary South African musician Papa Penny was not happy to find that a local DJ had remixed his hit song ‘Hai Ka Mina’. The African Disco King posted a video on his TikTok where he lambasted a DJ called Bushida Coffee, for remixing Papa Penny’s first hit song ‘Hai Ka Mina’.

Papa Penny recently released the remake of the song in celebration of his 30 years in creating music, so of course he was not here for the unauthorised remix. In the TikTok video Papa Penny delivered a hot message to Bushida Coffee, telling him to stop playing his music.

@gezanieric40 ♬ original sound - PENNY PENNY AHEE!!!! “Bushida Coffee stop my song, ‘hai ka mina’ that is my song. Stop that rubbish you are doing, anybody’s song consult. Don't be a fake artist, you cannot remix my song without me telling you, without asking me. “Don't play with my gift, compose your own song, delete that nonsense, that rubbish now,” said Papa Penny in the video.