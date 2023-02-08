Bonang Matheba is back in New York and shooting content

Mzansi’s favourite media personality Bonang Matheba is back in New York, which has become her second home. Matheba’s first stop in the Big Apple was at Steve Madden, who she launched a shoe range with last year.

Titled the “Holiday Select Collection”, this collaboration is one-of-a-kind as it is the first African alliance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) “And then the beginning of this year, I got a call from Steve Madden while I was in New York. I met the team there, then I came home and started discussions with the South African team,” she told IOL Lifestyle last year. She has given her fans an inside look into the making of the collaboration on her YouTube channel and now that she is back in New York she is making sure to vlog it all for her channel.

In response to a follower on Twitter, Matheba revealed that she was vlogging for “B*Dazzled”. Yip yip yup!! 😉😉😉🇺🇸🥳 https://t.co/KN7t0JgMAN — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) February 6, 2023 Fans are super eager for episode two and it seems they won’t have to wait long as Matheba has hinted that the episode might arrive around Valentine’s Day. While the B’Force patiently await another episode, Matheba is giving sneak peaks as to what she is up to on her Instagram stories.

