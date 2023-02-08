Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Bonang Matheba is back in New York and shooting content

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Mzansi’s favourite media personality Bonang Matheba is back in New York, which has become her second home.

Matheba’s first stop in the Big Apple was at Steve Madden, who she launched a shoe range with last year.

Titled the “Holiday Select Collection”, this collaboration is one-of-a-kind as it is the first African alliance.

“And then the beginning of this year, I got a call from Steve Madden while I was in New York. I met the team there, then I came home and started discussions with the South African team,” she told IOL Lifestyle last year.

She has given her fans an inside look into the making of the collaboration on her YouTube channel and now that she is back in New York she is making sure to vlog it all for her channel.

In response to a follower on Twitter, Matheba revealed that she was vlogging for “B*Dazzled”.

Fans are super eager for episode two and it seems they won’t have to wait long as Matheba has hinted that the episode might arrive around Valentine’s Day.

While the B’Force patiently await another episode, Matheba is giving sneak peaks as to what she is up to on her Instagram stories.

She’s been to the Steve Madden head office and had a meeting with Mr Steve Madden himself and posted a picture of her looking at fabrics. Could they be cooking up another collection?

Bonang Matheba keeps her followers updated with all she is up to in New York. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot
Bonang Matheba keeps her followers updated with all she is up to in New York. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot

