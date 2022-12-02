Bonang Matheba dragged for tweeting that Cyril Ramaphosa must resign

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has ruffled a few feathers following her tweet urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. The “Being Bonang” reality star is at it again, this time adding her voice to hundreds of South Africans, including political heads, that are calling for the president to step down following the release of the controversial Phala Phala farm report.

Ramaphosa is embroiled in a scandal involving a burglary that occurred on February 9, 2020 at his private Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. Shortly before Ramaphosa could deliver his most anticipated speech (which was later postponed), on Thursday, December 1, the former Metro FM host tweeted, “Resign”. Resign. — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) December 1, 2022 Seemingly, the controversial statement didn’t sit well with many. Tweeps started to drag Matheba, with some telling her to stay away from politics.

“Wena you must not start with your nonsense. Stay out of politics and concentrate on finding a boyfriend that won’t play you,” said @cab_delivery. Wena you must not start with your nonsense. Stay out of politics and concentrate on finding a boyfriend that won't play you — Animal Farm (@cab_delivery) December 1, 2022 “Stay away from politics, it’s beyond your makeup 🤞,” wrote @Tshiman58583879. Stay away from politics, it's beyond your makeup 🤞 — Tshimangadzo Matildah (@Tshiman58583879) December 1, 2022 “Just keep on showing those skinny thighs and stay out off politics 🤣🤣 that’s what you’re good at, thighs and bikinis,” added @Gummy186A.

Just keep on showing those skinny thighs and stay out off politics 🤣🤣 that's what you're good at, thighs and bikinis — Ondwela 🇿🇦⚒️ (@Gummy186A) December 1, 2022 Others were quick to remind Matheba that she used to be in the Ramaphosa camp, when she was encouraging young people to vote. In 2019, Matheba and other local celebrities including rapper AKA were seen live-streaming with Ramaphosa on Instagram, where the stars were assumed to be in support of the president. “When days are dark video calls are few 😭😭😭😂😂😂,” shared @LandiTabz.

When days are dark video calls are few 😭😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HrG6IP1pjh — advocate msunery (@LandiTabz) December 1, 2022 Another Twitter user, @static_an asked: “Senixabene njalo??” Loosely translated, it reads: “Are you guys no longer on good terms?” Senixabene njalo?? pic.twitter.com/opsGIhDIwT — LD and 93 others📀 (@static_an) December 1, 2022 “He was your fave a few years back on video call with Aka,” commented @Nepsta__

He was your fave a few years back on video call with Aka . — Native Rebel (@Nepsta__) December 1, 2022 In May, Matheba set Twitter on fire when she slammed the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, labelling him “useless”. “You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA❤️,” she tweeted at the time. You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 This came after Mthethwa had confirmed that he was working on a project to install a mega flag, to be known as the South African National Monumental Flag, which would have cost taxpayers R22 million.