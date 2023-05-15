Bonang Matheba on conclusion of her lawsuit with CSA Global: ‘A heist gone wrong’

Following an almost two year legal battle, media personality Bonang Matheba and her former management Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) Global have settled their legal dispute about Method Cap Classique (MCC) brand House of BNG. CSA confirmed to News24, that the long-standing dispute with the owner of the House of BNG brand was settled.

“CSA confirms that it has no claim to or financial interest in the business affairs of Bonang, Bonang Matheba Entertainment (Pty) Ltd, BNG South Africa (Pty) Ltd business entities or in the House of BNG brand and trademarks owned by Bonang Matheba. “CSA confirms further that it no longer represents Bonang or any of these entities," reported the publication. Matheba, confirmed to News24 that CSA’s statement is indeed true.

“I am very pleased that CSA has finally confirmed the truth so that I can peacefully move forward in continuing to build the House of BNG brand.” The news comes off the back of Matheba dropping the long-awaited trailer for the second episode of “Bonang B'Dazzled”. In the 46-second trailer, Matheba is seen talking to publicist and friend Thulane “Toolz” Radebe about the debacle with CSA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) “I dont think there are words to quantify the pain,” Matheba says during her confessional. Shortly after the news broke that the matter had been settled, Matheba tweeted; “… a heist gone wrong!! Lol!! The End. 🥂” ….a heist gone wrong!! Lol!! The End. 🥂 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 12, 2023 In October 2021, Matheba announced on Twitter that she had terminated her contract with CSA Global.

“Today, I announce that I’ve terminated that contract… and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. “Furthermore, I have instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives,” she announced in a Twitter space called Bonang Matheba Statement. The “Being Bonang” star went on to reveal to Sunday Times that the agency behaved differently than what was agreed upon and in some instances acted without her knowledge on some matters and in certain dealings.