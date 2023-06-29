Candice Modiselle on working on her fourth animation: ‘I really hope Africans will get to feel a sense of home’

Storyteller, host and social entrepreneur Candice Modiselle is having a stellar 2023, dabbling in various projects in the entertainment industry. The actress is also one of the leading cast members of the first African Disney+ anthology, “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”, her fourth animation.

“Unbelievable,” Modiselle told IOL Entertainment about the journey working on the project. “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is a ten-part collection of premium animated Disney+ original short films. The actress commended the production for showcasing African talents, as previously black people were not represented. “To have nuances of our South African identity represented on a global platform, is a very big honour and a huge undertaking task.

“I really hope that Africans will get to feel a sense of home and true sense of pride and representation.”

The 29-year-old is the executive producer of her YouTube show, “The Five Minute Call Show” where she does interviews with various guests and they discuss topics that encourage growth and educate about navigating the entertainment industry. The born-again Christian recently publicly declared her life to the Lord by sharing videos of her baptism on social media. “I would be a liar if I said that all that I do is my own strength, I’m so grateful that I serve a mighty sovereign supreme God that is able to put me on to mould me.”