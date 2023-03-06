Cassper Nyovest congratulates Pabi Cooper for shutting down SunBet Arena

Amapiano star Pabi Cooper has been showered with praise and congratulations following her successful show held this weekend. The young artist pulled out all the stops for her concert at the iconic SunBet Arena concert venue, which seats 8 500 people. She even had a performance where she was in the air. Talk about levels.

Her line-up for Cooper FC Shutdown consisted of top Mzansi performers such as Cassper Nyovest, A-Reece, Focalistic, Ch’cco and DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small. Nyovest, who has hosted several concerts, was blown away by the show Cooper pulled off and shared that he was proud of her growth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike G (@steezus_sa) He tweeted: “Big congratulations to Pabi Cooper for a successful event at Sun Arena. The energy was the one!!! Proud of your growth. Keep pushing superstar!!! Girl power!!!”

Cooper was certainly chuffed with Nyovest’s comment. After all, this was the man she watched Fill up the Dome when she was 15 and now at 22, he was performing at her own event. “I could hear you all the way from my change room ❤️😭🥹 ‘Damn Pabi Cooper this is so dope’ 😂❤️ THANK YOU SO MUCH 🥹 “I remember i was 15 when i came to fill up the dome 🥹🫵🏼 at 22 ,you’re at my show performing 😭DAMN . MODIMO OTENG,” tweeted Cooper.