Costa Titch signs to Akon’s label and announces ‘Big Flexa’ remix

South African amapiano star Costa Titch has announced that he’s signed a global deal with Senegalese-American star Akon’s record label, Konvict Kulture. The “Nkalakhatha” hitmaker also announced that he’d be teaming up with Akon for the “Big Flexa” remix, which comes out on Friday.

This announcement comes after Costa brought Akon out as a surprise guest during this weekend’s Cotton Fest, which was once again back at its historical home at The Station, Newtown. “Titch Gang! Big Flexa Remix Drops This Friday With @Akon feat. @alfakat_ & @magang_officialsa,” Costa announced on Monday. “We would also like to announce a first of its kind global deal, @titchgangrecords has partnered with @konvictkulture and we are super excited to see what the future holds 🎨: @mishaalganjaz 📸: @thabo_meko16 #BigFlexaRemix #Akon #CostaTitch #TitchGangRecords #KonvictKulture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) Akon, who’s best known for his global hit singles “Lonely”, “Right Now (Na Na Na)” and “Smack That”, first co-signed Costa Titch last November during an interview in which he claimed Costa is going to “change the game”. “Man, there’s a brand new artist out of Africa, his name is Costa Titch,” he said in the clip. “Check him out. That kid is a problem, he’s gonna change the game. He’s gonna be a game changer.” It was also around that time that “Big Flexa” surpassed “Amanikiniki” to become the most viewed amapiano music video ever on YouTube. The video is currently sitting at just over 42 million views in just over a year since its release.

