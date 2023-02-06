WATCH: Costa Titch brings out Akon for a surprise performance at #CottonFest

Following its first show in Cape Town in December, the popular street culture and music festival Cotton Fest returned to Johannesburg for yet another huge show in Newtown on Saturday, February 4. One of the highlights came towards the end of the show when amapiano star Costa Titch brought out Senegalese-American rapper Akon out during his set as the official surprise act.

“COTTON FEST 23!!! Shout out to my brother @akon for coming out and making it such a special moment! @converse.za thank you for dressing myself & the dancers! See you all same time next year! a V To my amazing team! @titchgangrecords @kryptonitedanceacademy @thelotussutra_ THANK YOU!!! 📷: @thabo_meko16” View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) The “Locked Up” hitmaker came out and joined Costa Titch on stage as he performed his hit single “Big Flexa” alongside his dance crew in a brilliantly choreographed set. Akon then closed the set off with a performance of his Eminem-featured hit single, “Smack That”.

Ironically, on the very same day it was also announced that “Smack That” had accomplished the rare milestone of reaching one billion views on YouTube. “@akon and @Eminem's ‘Smack That’ has now surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube.” .@akon and @Eminem's "Smack That" has now surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. — chart data (@chartdata) February 4, 2023 Aside from this performance, the festival once again merged both established and young upcoming local talents who performed live across three different stages.

On the main stage, artists like Cassper Nyovest, Musa Keys, 25K, A-Reece, Uncle Waffles, Robot Boii and Pitori Super League (Focalistic, Ch’cco and Pabi Cooper) took to the stage with some great performances. Grammy award-winning house/dance DJ and producer Black Coffee also made a special appearance with an impressive live set. Apart from a few sound issues, everything seemed to have gone flawlessly throughout the festival. Cotton Fest also featured various other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained including The Tuckshop (a retail fashion store, a sports area, skateboard competition, customisation station, half-court basketball court and a live art installation.