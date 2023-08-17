Cyan Boujee announces tour dates as sex tape buzz propels public interest

You have to give it to her. Cyan Boujee sure knows how to make the most of a sticky situation. The 22-year-old DJ and social media influencer has been milking her sex tape scandal for all it’s worth as public interest around her continues to grow.

In the week since a short, explicit video showing her engaged in sexual intercourse with a man she claims is the multi-platinum selling dance music star Prince Kaybee, Cyan has become a household name. And she isn’t running away from the drama. Instead, she’s been embracing it through quirky social media posts and comments. Now, she’s shared a gig guide that sees her playing over a dozen shows over the next few weeks.

Earlier in the week, Cyan doubled down on her Prince Kaybee accusation in a chat with MacG and Sol Phenduka. After claiming that she was 19 when the sex tape was recorded, she added, “I just feel like this was definitely planned.” “The n***** definitely had an intention, because I feel like if it was a mistake he could’ve responded to my texts as he usually does, you know. I have no words, guys… This happened two years ago and it was with Prince Kaybee. Definitely, 100%.”