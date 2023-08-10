What sex tape scandal? Prince Kaybee set to release new single amid Cyan Boujee drama

While DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee bemoans the fallout from the viral sex tape that she claims Prince Kaybee leaked, the dance music star is paying no mind to the accusations as he prepares for the release of a new single. Prince Kaybee’s upcoming single, which is set to drop officially on all digital stores on Friday, is a remix of Mas Musiq and Daliwonga’s smash amapiano hit single, 'Gangam Style’.

When asked if he’d consider producing amapiano music in the future, Kaybee wrote, “Amazing what the kids have done, and I’m sure all this is inspired by the fire they have for it, I can’t say the same, but a remix here and there I can do.❤️” Amazing what the kids have done, and I’m sure all this is inspired by the fire they have for it, I can’t say the same, but a remix here and there I can do.❤️ https://t.co/oplvWNtlDJ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 8, 2023

While Kaybee remains mum about the explicit video and his alleged involvement in it, Cyan Boujee hasn’t shied away from the limelight. When the sex tape first leaked on social media on Tuesday, a screenshot of a post on the close friends list of Cyan Boujee’s Instagram Stories appeared to put the blame for the leak squarely on Prince Kaybee’s shoulders. “Damn, never did I think a n**** would put a video of me squ*rting,” read the first screenshot.

A few minutes later, she added, “I’m ayt guys. But wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It's him definitely my only issue is my n****s are all gonna dump me today.” Not only has she since embraced the public discourse around the state of her pubic hairs on the video by joking that she’d since shaved, she’s also taken to Kaybee’s Instagram comments section to make clear that she believes he leaked it. Underneath his latest post, she commented, “Why did you do this to me? For your music promo? May God bless you.”