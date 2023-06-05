DJ Maphorisa brushes aside Thuli P drama, returns to Twitter to brag: ‘I created a new business model’

DJ Maphorisa has broken his silence since he was controversially arrested for allegedly assaulting his rumoured girlfriend, media personality Thuli Phongolo. Returning to Twitter for the first time since he posted (then later deleted) a joint statement in which he confirmed that an “incident” occurred between him and Phongolo on May 7, Maphorisa bragged about his contribution to the local music industry in a new post Sunday night.

“Been producing music for 15yrs its ok to give other kids a chance. Nobody in SA runs music business the way i do, i talk big numbers💼. I created a new business module that made aggregators to sell they companies to Major Labels.” He added: “Universal Bought Electromode. Warner Bought Africori. Apple Bought Platoon. I shifted the market share, boss moves.” Been producing music for 15yrs its ok to give other kids a chance



Nobody in SA runs music business the way i do, i talk big numbers💼



I created a new business module that made aggregators to sell they companies to Major Labels



Universal Bought Electromode

Warner Bought… pic.twitter.com/FW85n9sMNr — PorryMaduMoneyDoubleTrouble (@DjMaphorisa) June 4, 2023 Maphorisa’s post included an image of him playing a video game while his long-time collaborator Kabza De Small appeared to be producing music right next to him. Tweeps in the comments poked fun at the irony of the image and caption.

@phumlanimaphosa Tweeted, “O dlala iPlaystation while waiting for someone to finish the song so you can put "ft Maphorisa" 😏. Using umsebenzi wabantu to stay relevant.” O dlala iPlaystation while waiting for someone to finish the song so you can put "ft Maphorisa" 😏. Using umsebenzi wabantu to stay relevant. — phumlani (@phumlanimaphosa) June 4, 2023 “I don't doubt your capabilities, but don't talk like you had a 10 year strategic plan,” added @muzmore. “You are just a chef and those who eat the yanos are the ones who created the 🌊 wave in actual fact, shout-out to the yanos youth culture 🧫 and God for making it a bread for every household.” I don't doubt your capabilities, but don't talk like you had a 10 year strategic plan, you are just a chef and those who eat the yanos are the ones who created the 🌊 wave in actual fact, shout-out to the yanos youth culture 🧫 and God for making it a bread for every household. — ArchitecturalTechnologist (@MuzMore) June 4, 2023 @thapelozuma commented, “Eish. Sadly what I see in this pic is what Makwa said is happening.”