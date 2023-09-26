Edwin Sodi’s lavish 50th birthday celebration causes a stir as SIU launches probe into R295m tender

On Sunday, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi celebrated his 50th birthday and images of a lavish luxury multi-million rand property have gone viral on social media. The tycoon's birthday was attended by his girlfriend Nokukhanya Zulu, media personality Babalwa Mneno and a few other Mzansi personalities, such as Bobby Blanco.

Images of a lavish dinner under the stars could be seen circulating online, attended by some high ranking politicians, such as ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza. The triple story house and the ostentatious gold and black decor for the party were shared on various social media platforms, prompting many to start questioning Sodi’s wealth.

Edwin Sodi's lavish R85 million home was displayed in public yesterday. Today Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised SIU to investigate a R295m contract awarded to Edwin Sodi's company for the Rooiwal Wastewater treatment works project in the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. pic.twitter.com/cjTQyK7LhX — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 25, 2023 The controversial businessman over the years has received a string of lucrative government contracts, which have been in the spotlight for poor performance. Sodi is entangled in several high profile court cases such as the botched asbestos removal R255m contract in the Free State.

He is facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering, along with former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. His legal woes don’t stop there; because after Sodi celebrated his milestone birthday, news broke that President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe an almost R300-million tender that was given to the businessman and other contractors for the Rooiwaal water treatment plant in Tshwane.

pic.twitter.com/qgFzO9rcHM — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) September 24, 2023 For the past few months, the tender has been at the centre of intense debates after it was said to have not been fixed. The SIU announced on Monday that Ramaphosa has signed the proclamation giving the go-ahead for the investigation into the Rooiwaal wastewater treatment plant tender.