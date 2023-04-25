Fans react to Big Zulu’s first fight: ‘Fighting in a ring is not the same as fighting at a taxi rank’

Tweeps have been reacting to rapper Big Zulu’s debut in the ring after the “Umuzi eSandton” hitmaker took to the ring for the first time on Sunday.
Hosted by Seconds Out Boxing and Entertainment at AJ’S in The Park in Johannesburg, the bout saw the 37-year-old defeat boxer Brian Dings.
Dings, who looked sloppy, leggy and ill-prepared in the ring, was beaten by technical knockout in the first round of the exhibition fight which was scheduled for three rounds.
After the fight, Cassper Nyovest, who was in attendance and whom Big Zulu has been pleading with for a fight for a while now, said he was unimpressed by what he’d seen and claimed he could easily defeat his taller and more physically imposing challenger.
While Big Zulu dismissed the claims in his remarks in the ring and through an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, many on Twitter seemed to share this same sentiment: “I low key think Big Zulu is not ready for Cassper,” shared @ChrisExcel102. “He’s gonna embarrass us … 😭😭
“He fighting like a Taxi driver for now 😭 he’s doesn’t punch .. uyakapa 😭😭 He wont make it to Round 3 .. He’ll get tired 😭”
The controversial Nota also weighed in: “Big Zulu calls that boxing? His team of yes men are really making him humiliate himself. The man who started the boxing challenge is no more & he didn’t even get in the ring. Stay in studio & off the mat boys!”
@simthobiyela added: “Cassper Nyovest is the only unprofessional boxer that I trust, Big Zulu must go train, I wasn't really impressed the way he threw those punches. Fighting in a ring it's not the same as fighting at a taxi rank or bushes.”
@artinthemusic shared an interesting observation: “They picked the weakest fighter for Big Zulu to make him look good 😭 This guy didn't even land one decent punch bro?”
