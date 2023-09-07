‘God has assigned’ LaConco to host a new show ‘Forever Thina’

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonkanyiso Conco, also known as LaConco to her fans, has made quite the name for herself in the entertainment industry. The former Vuma FM presenter has come a long way from just being known as the mother of president Jacob Zuma’s child.

LaConco has made a strong name for herself as a presenter, she’s hosted shows like season two of ‘Ingane Yam’, a reality series on Mzansi Magic that tells the stories of people who would like to introduce their 'illegitimate' children to their families or partners. The entrepreneur has hosted a popular wedding show, ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ and now she will be back on screens as the host of ‘Forever Thina’ on Mzansi Magic. “God has assigned me to a new show- FOREVER THINA. Your Sunday’s afternoon will be very interesting,” announced LaConco in a social media post.

“Thank you @urbanbrewstudios @mzansimagic for trusting me to interact with families and their dynamic stories, and every single technical person I worked with. “My delightful space was my dress up room with my glam squad. I love the bond we have oh and shuuu Mzansi is about to see 🔥. To the couples that wrote in I hope this show has brought some light and you happy where you are,” she added. The presenter's comment section was filled with lots of congratulatory messages with many excited to tune in to her latest venture.