‘Hard work pays off’: Mihlali Ndamase shows off her new Mercedes Benz

Award-winning digital content creator, and influencer Mihlali Ndamase is all smiles after getting a new car. Of course, it is not just any car, it’s a Mercedes Benz GLE 400d. In an Instagram reel, Ndamase shared her new vehicle with her 2 million Instagram followers.

It was accompanied by Nicki Minaj’s verse on Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s song “I'm Getting Ready”, and she quoted the lyrics, “I don't gotta talk, the Lord defends me”, in her caption. The Malakyt CEO also went on to thank the Lord for blessing her, following all her hard work. “Thank you God for blessing the work of my hands, welcome home Mamba. Hard work pays off 🙏🏽.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) Ndamase’s new car reveal, comes after a report earlier this March by Sunday World, that her wealthy businessman boyfriend had been ordered by the courts to return the Range Rover he gifted her to his estranged wife. There were no mentions of her partner in any of her Instagram posts or stories but she did thank her loved ones such as her mom for being her support system. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) The YouTuber’s Instagram post was filled with congratulatory messages from Mzansi celebrities such as Somizi, Mhlongo, Jessica Nkosi, Thuli Phongolo, Faith Nketsi and her fans.

“Congratulations my love!!! This is so well deserved 🙌🏽🙌🏽😍😍😍”, wrote Jessica Nkosi. “On their necks u shall trump,” wrote “Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo. Ndamase is not only the Mzansi celebrity who recently got new wheels, actress Khanya Mkhangisa,, on her birthday showed off her new Range Rover.