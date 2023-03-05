In remembering Mark Pilgrim, we celebrate his 'don’t stop believing’ motto

If there is one thing Mark Pilgrim has taught us throughout his cancer journey, it’s that we “don’t stop believing”. Despite his lengthy stage 4 lung cancer battle, the 53-year-old radio veteran continued to share hope among his followers through his posts on social media.

In February 2022, Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer after 33 years in remission, which he revealed in June 2022. He lived his last few months by practising his #dontstopbelieving motto. The former HOT 102.7FM presenter lost his battle with cancer on Sunday morning. Prior to his death, Pilgrim kept his followers up to date with his journey of recovery in a bid to encourage others who were battling cancer.

The father of two previously said: “If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it’s all worthwhile.” Following his diagnosis, Pilgrim launched a YouTube video series documenting his recovery journey. In the video he posted eight months ago, since starting the vlog, he said: “In Feb this year I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Despite the prognosis, I am defying the odds and in my mind believe I am CURED.

“I've been doing conventional and integrative therapy. So many people are asking what exactly I'm doing, so over the next few weeks I'll put together some short videos explaining what I'm doing.” Pilgrim spent the last year being in and out of the hospital and although he became frail and lost weight in the process, he remained positive about his healing. One of his last posts on January 25, read: “Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food.