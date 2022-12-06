‘Is she pregnant?’ Kelly Khumalo’s latest snaps leave fans convinced baby number 3 is on the way

Multi-award-winning songstress Kelly Khumalo has left fans wondering if she is expecting her third child following her latest Instagram pictures. Dressed in a white jumpsuit with a matching coat and beaded jewel accessories, the pictures were taken at her performance in Bergville, KwaZulu Natal.

Her comments section was filled with messages of whether the songstress is expecting a bundle of joy. She is already a mother of two children, Christian and Thingo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) @lesegomoeng145 said: “I’m confused what if she’s not pregnant I’ve been staring at the picture for long”

@ms_byk said: “Is she pregnant or what?” @thereallwando said: “Baby No 3 is on the ways😍😍😍.” The singer also posted another picture of herself performing at Cofi, Polokwane where the baby bump is also visible. Her fans also commented on the post congratulating the singer.

@lucia_lacoster wrote: “Congratulations in advance 😍❤️🔥”. Khumalo’s post had no caption, alluding to whether this was her bump debut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) A source close to the reality TV star confirmed to IOL Entertainment that Khumalo is expecting.

Little is known about Khumalo’s love life but a dive into her Instagram account does hint that she is boo’ed up. Her last known public relationship was with musician Chad Da Don, and on her reality show she has previously hinted at seeing someone but there’s been no official confirmation. In 2021, there were reports that Khumalo was in a relationship with soccer player Mthokozisi Yende, after they were spotted posting images at the same locations but without each other in the snaps.