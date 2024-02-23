Kay Yarms uses her influence to trick youth into registering to vote

Beauty influencer and YouTuber Kay Yarms had her followers and subscribers excited on Friday morning when she shared that she had a new video up on her channel. Real name, Khethokuhle Ngonyama, duped her followers though because when they clicked the link to watch the new vlog, they landed on the home page to register to vote for the upcoming elections.

It’s no surprise her fans flocked to click on the link, her YouTube videos have 28,182,767 views. Despite all the efforts from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to drive awareness for South Africans to register, there is still a large number of youth who haven’t. Well, the beauty influencer did her bit to drive awareness and it actually worked.

One of her followers responded to her Instagram Story and said; "You really tricked us here but thank you now I'm fully registered thanx to you." The one follower was not the only one, as the beauty influencer received several other messages from her followers who took the plunge to register. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the 2024 general elections would be held on May 29, 2024.

The IEC had warned unregistered members of the public that are eligible to vote that they have until Friday, February 23 to register and validate their registration status. Other people who may need to re-register include those who have changed residential addresses. Yarms, a make-up artist originally from KwaZulu-Natal, but based in Cape Town, has been praised by many social media users for using her influence to encourage her followers and subscribers - who are mostly youth to do the right thing and register to vote. This is not the first time Yarms has showcased the power of her influence, she previously drove up Dawn's sales when she shared with her followers how happy she was with their product Dawn Repairing Lotion with Argan oil, which helped with stretch marks and this was no paid campaign.