Khaya Dlanga: AKA wanted me to write his biography titled ‘In (famous)’

Media personality and best-selling author Khaya Dlanga revealed that slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes had pleaded with him to write his biography but he turned him down. Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday, Dlanga gave Mzansi a front-row peek into his conversation with Supa Mega about his memoir.

According to Dlanga, AKA was adamant that he was the right person to tell his life story in a biography titled “In (famous)”. “I have been debating with myself for over a week now whether to share this or not, even though the Forbes family said we should share stories about Kiernan,” wrote the Eastern Cape-born star. Dlanga recounted the moment when he bumped into AKA at the restaurant Sauk, in Cape Town, on February 11, 2022.

Khaya Dlanga and AKA. Picture: Instagram “He said he had been meaning to talk to me and was glad we ran into each other. He said he wanted to write a book about his life,” recalled Dlanga. “Anything can happen,” said AKA. Dlanga said AKA’s response got him “a little worried” because he lost his brother to suicide a few years ago.

“I told him I didn't have the time. I am not a ghostwriter and besides I don't write about other people's lives, I only write about mine because I find it easier.” Dlanga said AKA tried convince him but he insisted that he was not the right person for the job. He said he later suggested that AKA find someone else to take on the task.

“In the early hours of the 12th of February last year, we moved to COCO, another club in Cape Town. “Our sections were close to each other, and he called me over to give me a shot of his pineapple-flavoured Ciroc vodka.” According to Dlanga, AKA’s response was: “F*** that, I don't want someone else writing my book. If you can't write it, I don't want anyone else writing it.”

Dlanga said he even suggested that AKA write the book himself but he wasn’t budging. According to Dlanga, two weeks after Riky Rick’s passing, AKA reached out to him again. Dlanga recalled AKA saying to him: “I told you I would call you in the daytime so you wouldn't think I was saying what I said because I had a few drinks. I meant it, especially now with the passing of Riky.”

Dlanga said AKA was specific about what he wanted the book to be about. ”I want it to cover coloured identity. I am the first hip hop crossover artist. I am accepted by black, coloured, and white communities in South Africa. “I want to cover the fact that I went to St John's; not many people know that,” AKA told Dlanga.

Kiernan passed on the 10th of Feb 2023. On the 11th of February 2022 he asked me to write a book about his life. Almost exactly a year to the day before he passed on. pic.twitter.com/LAx7DpkhLx — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) February 23, 2023 Will Dlanga take on the task of telling AKA’s story in honour of the late rapper’s wishes? Below are some of the comments made by fans on social media: Dr Nandipha commented on Instagram: “I trust that you will be able to do it. He asked the right person, may his soul continue to rest.💔”

Cllr Gail Mphafudi wrote: “Do it👏. Write about him, his family and friends need to write excerpts or memory stories in between to make it even more personal. The book need not be for public consumption, but just one book for Kairo to read when she's older.” Uziphelele added: “Please do not live your life regretting your decision. Maybe there is a way his story will be told. One that really tells it as it should be told. “Lesson here is we never truly comprehend the meaning of ‘I do not have the time’ until the time really becomes ‘I do not have the time’ … so we need to make do with the time we have … because that is all we get.”