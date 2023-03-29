Lady Du reflects on suicide attempt after Pearl Thusi posts her take on depression

Many celebrities in the cut-throat entertainment industry have suffered and are still suffering from depression. Some, like South African rapper Riky Rick and hip hop artist HHP, lost their lives through suicide.

Thankfully, conversations around the subject have increased and more celebrities are seeking help instead of hiding from the serious mental health issue. Recently, “Queen Sono” actress Pearl Thusi revealed that, she too, suffers from depression in an Instagram post. The well-received post brought back some painful memories for amapiano songstress Lady Du, who said her crippling depression had lead to attempted suicide a few years ago.

Thusi’s Instagram post which was initially a tweet read, “One beautiful thing about depression, or overcoming it, is that it offers an opportunity for one to be reborn. “Still a difficult process to destroy & rebuild oneself- often times with broken fragments of the old self. Which allows one to still recognize ones previous reality. PT.” Evoking some distant but painful memories, Lady Du commented: “I don’t wish it on my worst enemy. I woke up 3 days after trying to take my life, 2021, I swear I came back a better person.

“It’s a spirit of remembering what you had and how everything is falling apart, a spirit of loneliness and pain caused by childhood traumas life experience all put together starting to catch up at your weakest moment! “I never ever want to go back to such a dark place and till today I thank God for umsebenzi wethu (our work) and how it was a cry for help ❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you for this. It did something to my spirit. We love you sis.” The “Waya Waya” artist has been open and vocal about her battle saying that she wants to help others realise that life can change in a split second.