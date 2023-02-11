LOOK: AKA’s last moments included a stop at the barbershop

Death is like a thief in the night and it leaves your robbed of your emotions. Award-winning rapper AKA was shot dead on Durban’s Florida road. He had been standing outside Wish restaurant with a close friend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just hours before his untimely death, he had set up a Whatsapp hotline for his fans to be updated with all the news regarding his upcoming album “Mass Country”. He tweeted: “Looking forward to interacting with you on the Ⓜ️EGACY ☎️ HOTLINE as we roll out MASS COUNTRY … I’ll be doing video calls, chats, exclusive snippets and all things great as we move towards the 24th of Feb. Chat soon!!!" Below, we track his activities of the day before the tragedy struck.

AKA shares on his Instagram stories that he will be performing at YūGō Durban. Picture: Screenshot AKA catches a flight to Durban for his scheduled performance at YūGō Durban. Picture: Screenshot AKA was certainly in good mood to be back in Durban, he hit the gym and went to get a fresh haircut at Bryd and Groom, where he linked with DreamTeam member Lusaso Ngcobo, known as Saso. Gym time ahead of the scheduled performance. Picture: Instagram screenshot A fresh cut before a performance is always a good idea and Bryd and Groom was the place to go for AKA. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot AKA runs into Dreamteam member Lusaso Ngcobo, known as Saso at Bryd and Groom. Picture: Instagram screenshot He and his mates later headed to Wish in Florida, where the unfortunate incident took place. “A well-known musician, aged 35 and [a man] who is said to be 34-years-old were killed. Two gunmen went across the street when the musician and [his friend] just left a restaurant and fired shots,” Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told IOL.

Story continues below Advertisement

AKA was due to perform at YūGō Durban later that evening, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations. AKA enjoyed some shots with his friends in Durban. Picture: Instagram stories screenshot AKA shared an image of the seafood he had at Wish on Florida before his untimely death. Picture: Instagram stories. The nightclub’s management put up a post stating that the event was cancelled. Police are currently investigating two counts of murder and are on the hunt for suspects. At the time of his death, AKA was dating award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai.

Story continues below Advertisement