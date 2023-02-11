LOOK: AKA’s last moments included a stop at the barbershop

Death is like a thief in the night and it leaves your robbed of your emotions.
Award-winning rapper AKA was shot dead on Durban’s Florida road. He had been standing outside Wish restaurant with a close friend.
Just hours before his untimely death, he had set up a Whatsapp hotline for his fans to be updated with all the news regarding his upcoming album “Mass Country”.
He tweeted: “Looking forward to interacting with you on the Ⓜ️EGACY ☎️ HOTLINE as we roll out MASS COUNTRY … I’ll be doing video calls, chats, exclusive snippets and all things great as we move towards the 24th of Feb. Chat soon!!!"
Below, we track his activities of the day before the tragedy struck.
AKA was certainly in good mood to be back in Durban, he hit the gym and went to get a fresh haircut at Bryd and Groom, where he linked with DreamTeam member Lusaso Ngcobo, known as Saso.
He and his mates later headed to Wish in Florida, where the unfortunate incident took place.
“A well-known musician, aged 35 and [a man] who is said to be 34-years-old were killed. Two gunmen went across the street when the musician and [his friend] just left a restaurant and fired shots,” Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told IOL.
AKA was due to perform at YūGō Durban later that evening, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations.
The nightclub’s management put up a post stating that the event was cancelled.
Police are currently investigating two counts of murder and are on the hunt for suspects. At the time of his death, AKA was dating award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai.
He shares a daughter, Kairo, with DJ, reality TV star and businesswoman DJ Zinhle.