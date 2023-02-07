LOOK: Bontle Modiselle bagged an invite to the Roc Nation brunch

Media personality Bontle Modiselle headed to Los Angeles for the first time this past week. While in the City of Angels, Modiselle got to rub shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood. Before jetting off to LA, Modiselle told her followers that she would be in town and hinted at a possible dance session.

Modiselle has been sharing the sights with her fans and all the cool events she's attended. One A-List event that Modiselle managed to snag an invitation to was the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bontle | MmaAfrika (@bontle.modiselle) It is unclear how Modiselle bagged an invitation to the event but speculation is rife that Kelly Rowland might have had something to do with it.

The award-winning singer spent time with Modiselle at her dance studio during a visit to South Africa last year. In its 12th year, the Roc Nation event has become known as a celebration of black talent and was attended by A-Listers such as Rowland, Teyana Taylor, Tyler The Creator, Vic Mensa and Offset. Another Mzansi personality who was spotted at the event is retired professional rugby union player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who is signed to the US marketing stable.

