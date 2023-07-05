LOOK: Have Somizi Mhlongo and TT Mbha kissed and made up?

And just like that, media personality Somzi Mhlongo and Thato “TT” Mbha are back in each other’s good graces. The entrepreneur and Mhlongo have been spotted together on the social media streets after their friendship had seemingly fizzled out last year.

Well, the two have buried the hatchet and are making their way back to serving friendship goals online. The two linked up this past Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend, at Platinum Belt, Umhlanga and Mbha posted video evidence. In the clip, the two can be seen enjoying the night away and Mhlongo even plants a kiss and bite on Mbha’s cheek.

Fans were pleased to see that the friends have reunited and gotten past their issues, which took a public knock after Mhlongo’s ex Mohale Motaung on his Showmax special claimed they had concocted a plan to sabotage his career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TTMBHA (@ttmbha)

Mhlongo and Mbha’s video in Durban is not their first met up; they met a few weeks prior when Mbha visited the Metro FM studios for an interview on the show Mhlongo co-hosts. Mbha posted pictures off him and Mhlongo hugging it out and asked his followers to caption the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TTMBHA (@ttmbha) “We as a country, YES this reunion,” commented Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu. Comedian David Kau brought the jokes and said; “bring back lost lover”.