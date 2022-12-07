LOOK: Kelly Khumalo’s followers spot a big rock on her finger

Award-winning songstress Kelly Khumalo is currently a hot topic among her followers and it’s not because of her new single “Bazokhuluma”. Khumalo’s Instagram posts have become the centre of attention, as there has been subtle hints about her love life.

This week, the “Empini” hitmaker posted snaps that seemed to show off a growing bump sparking rumours that she is expecting her third bundle of joy. Now the singer has once again piqued curiosity with her latest picture, which is a close up of her top half. The singer was snapped in mid performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) And observant followers couldn’t help but notice a big diamond ring on what seems to be her left hand, making many wonder if the songstress had gotten engaged. lungi_2018 said: “Congrats on that big stone there💍 🥳.” zuware1 said: “The ring, the baby you are loved ❤️.”

sthandwannzama said: “Ring and pregnancy I love this for her . Congratulations mama.” Kelly Khumalo’s Instagram comments. Picture: Instagram screenshot Kelly Khumalo’s Instagram comments. Picture: Instagram screenshot In 2021, there were reports that Khumalo was in a relationship with soccer player Mthokozisi Yende, after they were spotted posting images at the same locations but without each other in the shot. Her last known public relationship was with musician Chad Da Don and, on her reality show, she has previously hinted at seeing someone but there’s been no official confirmation.

Little is known about Khumalo’s love life but a dive into her Instagram account does hint at her being boo’ed up. On her birthday, she posted a fun light hearted video of herself dancing in a white robe in what appears to be a hotel room with rose petals on the floor. She celebrated her birthday with a mystery person and even shared it on Instagram, hinting that the “party for 2 went exceedingly well”.