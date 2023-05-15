LOOK: Mzansi’s celebs celebrate their moms and being moms themselves

Let’s face it, being a mother is quite the task, so when the one day a year to celebrate them comes around, they take it.
Despite their busy schedules, Mzansi’s top celebrities shared special messages in celebration of Mother’s Day.
Here’s a wrap of some of their heartfelt social media messages.
DJ Zinhle wrote on Instagram, “No matter how much I say I love you, I will always love you more than that. I am so blessed to be your mother, thank you for all the love and kisses. @asantewithlove @kairo.forbes
“Happy Mother’s Day to all the gorgeous mamas ❤️”
Media personality Minnie Dlamini wrote, “My baby… Happy Mother’s Day to all moms. It’s the most difficult and challenging journey but we are chosen. God chose us to create life & nurture life.
“As mothers we doubt ourselves everyday and it’s not easy being bashed by the very people who should be propping us up. Thank you to all the people who always tell me and other moms how great they’re doing.
“On that note all moms reading this ‘YOU’RE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE’ ♥️.”
Actress and presenter Pearl Thusi shared: “A Happy Mothers life indeed.
“It goes so fast and sometimes feels like day… hope this day allowed and reminded mothers everywhere to pause and be present so it doesn’t pass by without taking a moment…”
Businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize posted: “Happy Mother’s Day Mama 💫
“Not only were you our loving and caring mother but you were also a powerful voice for change in our society. You inspired us all and left an indelible mark on the world. Your spirit will forever live on in us.🖤
“To all of the amazing mothers out there who make the world a safer, brighter and happier place, may your day overflow with love, peace and joy. 🌺🌻🌼🌹 Happy Mothers Day 🌷”
Socialite Pinky Girl wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to my pillar of strength and all the other Moms. I’m blessed to have a friend and a mother in one person. My best friend ❤️❤️❤️.”