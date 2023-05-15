LOOK: Mzansi’s celebs celebrate their moms and being moms themselves

Let’s face it, being a mother is quite the task, so when the one day a year to celebrate them comes around, they take it. Despite their busy schedules, Mzansi’s top celebrities shared special messages in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Here’s a wrap of some of their heartfelt social media messages. DJ Zinhle wrote on Instagram, “No matter how much I say I love you, I will always love you more than that. I am so blessed to be your mother, thank you for all the love and kisses. @asantewithlove @kairo.forbes “Happy Mother’s Day to all the gorgeous mamas ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Media personality Minnie Dlamini wrote, “My baby… Happy Mother’s Day to all moms. It’s the most difficult and challenging journey but we are chosen. God chose us to create life & nurture life. “As mothers we doubt ourselves everyday and it’s not easy being bashed by the very people who should be propping us up. Thank you to all the people who always tell me and other moms how great they’re doing. “On that note all moms reading this ‘YOU’RE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE’ ♥️.”